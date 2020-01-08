{{featured_button_text}}
Noel Thomas Crow

Tom Crow

(1945-2019)

WATERLOO — Noel Thomas Crow, 74, of Westminster, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greenridge Place at Westminster.

He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Des Moines, son of Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow. He married Rita (Hepperle) Crow on April 28, 1973, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; they later divorced.

Tom graduated from East High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era in the Mediterranean Sea on the Essex-class aircraft carrier Shangri-La. He worked at John Deere in the foundry as an ultrasound technician for 29 years and retired in 1995.

Survived by: a daughter, Melanie Crow of Thornton, Colo.; a son, Philip Crow of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; three grandchildren, Tyler Biretz, Jessica Biretz and Braden Mask; a sister, Rosie Roszell of Waterloo; and brothers Greg Crow of Aplington and Jim Sigler of Santa Rosa, Calif.

Preceded in death by: his parents, Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow; biological mother Ella Mae Timion and stepfather Richard “Dick” Timion; and siblings, Craig Sigler, Anita Gould and Michael Crow.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Kearns Funeral Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honors Detail, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Saturday at the funeral home.

Tom was a very caring, generous and loving person. He loved welding, working in the garage, riding horses, dogs, fixing cars and the demolition derby. He also loved Christmas vacations and traveling throughout the United States with his family. He always lived life to the fullest and loved to dance.

