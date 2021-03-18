LA PORTE CITY-Noah Robert Heerkes, 24, of La Porte City, died Mon, March 15, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born Nov. 30, 1996 in Cresco the son of Rob and Stephanie Meling Heerkes. He was a 2015 graduate of Union High School in La Porte City. He worked as a Farm Manager for Helfter Enterprises, Inc. in Osco, IL. He loved spending time with his son, his dog, Rizzo, and his friends. Survived by: a son, Jace of New Windsor, IL; his mother, Stephanie (Jeff Jackson) Heerkes of La Porte City; his father, Rob (Sara) Heerkes of Dike; a sister, Bailey (Kyle) Weber of La Porte City; two step-sisters, Jenna and Addy Joslin of Dike; and maternal grandparents, Gwen Helfter of Sherrard, IL, Larry Meling of Des Moines. Preceded in death by: paternal grandparents, Vern and Sandy Heerkes; maternal grandfather, Jim Helfter and two nieces, Charlotte and Aria Weber. Family directed Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Dike United Methodist Church with inurnment in the Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at La Porte City Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. La Porte City Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.