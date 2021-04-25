December 18, 1967-April 20, 2021
Nisa Desiree Neil was born December 18, 1967 in Keokuk, IA: the daughter of Charles and Doretta (Young) Neil. She attended Columbus and East High Schools, graduating from East in 1986. Nisa received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Wartburg. She taught at Logan and Cunningham Schools in Waterloo. Nisa was a Real Estate Agent with Century 21, owned her own business as a Travel Consultant and was also employed as a Retail Sales Consultant with US Cellular. A varied career in sales matched her competitive and outgoing personality, often earning position of top salesperson. Nisa competed in cheerleading and gymnastics from a young age, allowing her to travel to the Bahamas and Iceland. From that, grew her love of traveling and fashion. She enjoyed all types of fitness, weight lifting, and nutrition. Nisa was known by her distinguished style, a true fashionista.
Nisa died April 20 at her home at the age of 53. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles; a brother, Charles Neil, Jr.; maternal great-grandmother, Deborah Smith; maternal great-grandparents, Oscar and Arnetha Young; paternal grandmother, Louise Brunier Dade and paternal great-grandmother, Josephine Brunier. Nisa is survived by her significant other, Elijah Culpepper of Waterloo; mother, Doretta; a brother Tres Neil of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Manina (David) Jackson of Austell, GA and Cherie Neil (Matthew O’Connor) of Hudson; nieces and nephews, Ella and Taylor Neil, LaTorya Dial, Lakena Mallory-Neil, Bryson Mallory and Brian Mallory and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Visitation will be April 27, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza.
Services will be April 28, at 1:00 pm at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
