Nisa Desiree Neil was born December 18, 1967 in Keokuk, IA: the daughter of Charles and Doretta (Young) Neil. She attended Columbus and East High Schools, graduating from East in 1986. Nisa received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Wartburg. She taught at Logan and Cunningham Schools in Waterloo. Nisa was a Real Estate Agent with Century 21, owned her own business as a Travel Consultant and was also employed as a Retail Sales Consultant with US Cellular. A varied career in sales matched her competitive and outgoing personality, often earning position of top salesperson. Nisa competed in cheerleading and gymnastics from a young age, allowing her to travel to the Bahamas and Iceland. From that, grew her love of traveling and fashion. She enjoyed all types of fitness, weight lifting, and nutrition. Nisa was known by her distinguished style, a true fashionista.