Niels Schmidt

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Niels A. Schmidt, age 91, who passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Doctor’s Hospital in Edinburg, TX.

Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Niels is survived by his children, Kristine (Richard) Pflepsen of Eagan, MN, Niels Randy Schmidt of Mission, TX, Julie (Luke) Stemmer of Plymouth, MN; brother, Dale Schmidt; sister, Isabel Boisen; special friend, Bernice Gohl; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Niels was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Delores.

Service information

Nov 30
Visitation
Saturday, November 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
11755 Sherburne Ave. SE
Becker, MN 55308
Nov 30
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
11755 Sherburne Ave. SE
Becker, MN 55308
