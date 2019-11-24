Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Niels A. Schmidt, age 91, who passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Doctor’s Hospital in Edinburg, TX.
Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.
Niels is survived by his children, Kristine (Richard) Pflepsen of Eagan, MN, Niels Randy Schmidt of Mission, TX, Julie (Luke) Stemmer of Plymouth, MN; brother, Dale Schmidt; sister, Isabel Boisen; special friend, Bernice Gohl; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Niels was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Delores.
Obituary and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.