Nicole S. Kulaszewski

(2001-2020)
Nicole Skye Kulaszewski, 18, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug.9, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, from injuries sustained in a bicycle/auto accident in Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 4, 2001 in Waterloo, daughter of Daniel and Amber Dunford Kulaszewski.
She graduated from Expo High School and was working at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
Survivors include: her mother, Amber; her parents, Daniel Kulaszewski and Whitney Gustafson of Waterloo; her grandparents, Cindy Handberg of Cedar Falls, and Terri Tate and Greg Gustafson both of Waterloo; two brothers, Kaiden Steele of Cedar Falls and Zachary Rains; her uncle, Derek Kulaszewski of Waterloo; her cousin, Hunter Dybevik; and her forever-boyfriend, Roger Shader of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents, Dionne Irene Kulaszewski and Donny Scribner; and her great grandparents, Rosemary Ridgeway and John Warren.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29 in Waterloo Exchange Park. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.