Nicole S. Kulaszewski

(2001-2020)

Nicole Skye Kulaszewski, 18, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug.9, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, from injuries sustained in a bicycle/auto accident in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 4, 2001 in Waterloo, daughter of Daniel and Amber Dunford Kulaszewski.

She graduated from Expo High School and was working at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Survivors include: her mother, Amber; her parents, Daniel Kulaszewski and Whitney Gustafson of Waterloo; her grandparents, Cindy Handberg of Cedar Falls, and Terri Tate and Greg Gustafson both of Waterloo; two brothers, Kaiden Steele of Cedar Falls and Zachary Rains; her uncle, Derek Kulaszewski of Waterloo; her cousin, Hunter Dybevik; and her forever-boyfriend, Roger Shader of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her grandparents, Dionne Irene Kulaszewski and Donny Scribner; and her great grandparents, Rosemary Ridgeway and John Warren.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29 in Waterloo Exchange Park. Memorials may be directed to the family.

