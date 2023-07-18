December 17, 1979-July 8, 2023

JESUP-Nicole Marie Ambrose—Hovey, 43 years old of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Indiana University Health–University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, IA, with burial at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed in care of Casey Hovey, to establish a college fund for Nicole and Casey’s son, Carson. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Nicole was born December 17, 1979, in Waverly, IA, the daughter of Todd Alan Ambrose and Linda Lea (Rutter) Ambrose. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo, IA, with the class of 1998. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, studying Criminal Justice. In 2009, she and Casey Lee Hovey shared vows in Gilbertville, IA. Nicole was a dedicated mother, enjoyed others and truly an inspiration to be around. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Nicole is survived by her husband, Casey Hovey of Jesup; one son, Carson Hovey at home; her parents, Todd and Linda Ambrose of Elk Run Heights, IA; her paternal grandmother, Shirley Ambrose of Waverly; two brothers, Ryan Ambrose of Waterloo, Scott (Ashley) Ambrose of Waterloo; one niece, Jersey Ambrose; two nephews, Mason and Keagan Ambrose; her husbands parents, Craig and Theresa Hovey of Raymond, IA; also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Her paternal grandfather, Gary Ambrose; and maternal grandparents, Dean and Marge Salo, preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.