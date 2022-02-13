Nicole Lynn Forness was born on April 17, 1989, in Waterloo, the daughter of Kaylene Allen Wright and Randy Arbuckle. Nicole attended school in La Porte City and graduated from Union High School in 2007. She worked at VGM, had several different administrative roles in the medical field where she filled her need to take care of others, before becoming a stay at home mom. On January 21, 2017, Nicole was united in marriage to Mitchell Forness at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Minneapolis for several years before returning to Waterloo to be closer to family. Nicole’s great joy in life was taking care of her children. (They had four children in five years.) She also enjoyed all things involved with cooking, dark beer, and spending time with her family and friends. Nicole died at the age of 32 on February 9, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Patricia Allen and Dean Arbuckle. Nicole is survived by her husband, Mitchell of Waterloo; four children, Theodore (4), Maxwell (2), Cooper (1), and Isla (1 month); her mother, Kaylene (Greg) Wright of La Porte City; her father, Randy (Carie) Arbuckle of La Porte City; mother-in-law, Laurie (John) Thoma of Waterloo; father-in-law, Tom (Toni) Forness of Waterloo; grandmother, Marilyn Arbuckle; a brother, Andrew Arbuckle of Waterloo; two half-sisters, Madison and Natalie Arbuckle; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nicole will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will be on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. The visitation will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. She will be buried in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.queenofpeaceparrish.net