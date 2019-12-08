Nick A. Harding

(1979-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Nick Alan Harding, 40, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 5, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
He and his twin brother, Neil, were born prematurely on Jan. 15, 1979, in Waterloo, sons of Connie (Sander) and Steve Harding. Neil passed away at 7 days of age. Nick attended schools in Cedar Falls and Ottumwa, graduating from River Hills in 2000.
Survivors: his mother, Connie Peters of Cedar Falls; his father, Steve (Jane) Harding of Crossville, Tenn.; a brother, Josh Harding of Cedar Falls; his step-siblings, Jay (Lani) Craig of Van Meter, Stuart (Courtney) Craig of Cedar Falls, Natalie (DJ) Deery of Cedar Falls, and Brooke (Alexander) Hottle of Waterloo; his grandparents, Faye Harding of Pella, and Bill and Marge Sander of Cedar Falls; his step-grandmothers, Darlene Peters of Readlyn, and Kay Drew of Cedar Falls; aunts and uncles, Thomas (Nola) Harding of Knoxville, Judith (Kevin) Moon of New Richmond, Wis., Jan Charron of Carlisle, and Michael Harding of Des Moines; and step-aunts and uncles, Dave (Mary) Peters of Janesville, Marv (Diane) Peters of Ely, and Jim (Lois) Peters of Readlyn, Carol (Norm) Menefee of Cedar Falls and Audrey (Larry) Norte of Pine Island, Minn., James Drew of Pasadena, Calif., and JoAnn (John) Sheahy of Aurora, Colo.
Preceded in death by: his brother, Neil Harding; his grandfather, Jerry Harding; his stepfather, Dennis Peters; his stepgrandfathers, Wilbert Peters and Joseph Drew; and an uncle, Chris Charron.
Memorial Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral; visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests teddy bears which will be donated to various organizations which serve children.
His genuine purity and spirit remain unmatched. Nick’s contagious smile and boisterous laugh had the ability to not only change your day, but improve your outlook. Though our hearts are heavy, they are full knowing Nick’s spirit will live long in others. Thank you for allowing Nick to share his gift.
