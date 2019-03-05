(1979-2019)
SUMNER — Nicholas “Nick” Christensen, 39, of Sumner, died Friday, March 1, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner of cancer.
He was born Sept. 17, 1979, at Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton, son of Jean (Goodrich) Hicks and his stepfather, Denny Hicks. He married Sam Schemmel on Sept. 15, 2001, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.
He graduated from Sumner High School in 1998. Since 2016, Nick worked as a carpenter/fabricator for Schumacher Elevator in Denver. Previously, he worked at Lifeline in Sumner starting in 1998. He volunteered his time to multiple community organizations and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Bennett and Isabel; his mother, Jean; his mother- and father-in-law, Clem and Joyce Schemmel; furry companion, Beatrice; honorary sister and caregiver, Holly Schemmel of Sumner.
Preceded in death by: his stepfather, Denny Hicks; and grandparents, Betty and Leonard Goodrich.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner, with a private family inurnment at a later time. Celebration of life visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.
Nick loved spending time with his children, including coaching their youth sports teams. Nick was also an avid hunter.
