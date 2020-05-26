Nicholas M. Kollasch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1985-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Nicholas “Nick” Kollasch, 34, of Cedar Falls died at home Thursday, May 21.

He was born Oct. 10, 1985, in Cedar Falls, son of Matthew and Patricia “Colleen” (Degen) Kollasch. He graduated from Northern University High School in 2004 and attended the University of Northern Iowa and the Iowa Culinary Institute in Ankeny.

He was employed at various establishments throughout the Cedar Valley including Mulligans, Western Home Communities, UNI Dining Services & Catering, Toads Bar & Grill, Sunnyside Country Club, Rudy's Tacos and My Verona. While at the Iowa Culinary Institute, he was employed at the Flying Mango and Django in Des Moines, and The Owl's Nest in Panora. Most recently he managed the bakery at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee.

Survivors: his mother, Colleen (Bruce) Rieks of Cedar Falls; his father, Matt (Beatrice Spahr) Kollasch of Berlin, Germany; a sister, Hannah (Curt) Saland of North Liberty; a stepsister, Shelby (Michael) Logan of Austin, TX; a stepbrother, Garrett Rieks of North Liberty; nieces, Lydia and Lila Saland; maternal grandmother Ann Degen of Bancroft; paternal grandmother Betty Kollasch of Bancroft; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.