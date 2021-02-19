December 7, 1953-February 16, 2021

Nicholas J. “Nick” Miller, 67 of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 16 at MercyOne—Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 7, 1953 in Hampton, son of Arnold and Leona Bedard Miller. He married Christine L. Palmer July 27, 1974 in the United Methodist Church, Mt. Auburn.

Nick graduated from La Porte City High School in 1972 and attended UNI where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was employed with John Deere for 39 years as an electrician, retiring in August, 2012.

Survivors include: his wife; a son, Ross (Tara) Miller of Hudson; a daughter, Carmen (Jeff) Lappe of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Aubrey and Kinsley Miller and Gemma and Damien Lappe; and a brother, Larry (Pat) Miller of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joanne Gorton and Nancy Ehr.