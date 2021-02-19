 Skip to main content
Nicholas J. “Nick” Miller
December 7, 1953-February 16, 2021

Nicholas J. “Nick” Miller, 67 of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 16 at MercyOne—Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 7, 1953 in Hampton, son of Arnold and Leona Bedard Miller. He married Christine L. Palmer July 27, 1974 in the United Methodist Church, Mt. Auburn.

Nick graduated from La Porte City High School in 1972 and attended UNI where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was employed with John Deere for 39 years as an electrician, retiring in August, 2012.

Survivors include: his wife; a son, Ross (Tara) Miller of Hudson; a daughter, Carmen (Jeff) Lappe of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Aubrey and Kinsley Miller and Gemma and Damien Lappe; and a brother, Larry (Pat) Miller of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joanne Gorton and Nancy Ehr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Westview Cemetery, La Porte City. The mass will be live streamed at 10:30 via www.Sted.org. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Face coverings and social distancing is required when attending these events.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

