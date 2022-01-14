February 9, 1961-January 11, 2022
MANCHESTER-Nicholas Charles Schilling, 60, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born on February 9, 1961, in Waterloo, the son of Donald and Barbara (Farrell) Schilling. Nick was raised and educated in Waterloo, graduating in 1979. He served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years.
Nick was united in marriage to Jane Bawek in 1981. Two sons were born to this union. Nick was stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada. After his military discharge, the family moved to Mesa, Arizona. Nick worked at Garrett-Turbine as an airplane mechanic. The couple later divorced. In 1995, Nick returned to Iowa.
In 2013, Nick married Monica (McMahon) Keuter. He worked at John Deere Lab and construction for a short time. Recently, he worked at A-1 Storage. Nick loved boating at Lake Delhi with Monica, his grandkids, and his family. He also enjoyed Formula 1 and NASCAR racing.
Survivors include his wife, Monica Schilling of Manchester; his two sons, Jason (Alison) Schilling of Johnston and Justin (Jessica) Schilling of Dunkerton; 10 grandchildren, Mily Schilling, Dane Krause, Caybrin, Layni, Brylee, Isla, Esmae, Addi, Amoura, and Coleson Nicholas Schilling; his parents, Donald and Barbara Schilling of Waterloo; his sister, Jessica (Todd) Larsen of Hiawatha; a niece, Bella Larsen; a nephew, Jack Larsen; and many friends.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating.
Visitation: 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa
Inurnment at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.