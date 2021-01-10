May 20,1928-December 29, 2020

Neysa Picklum, 92, passed away peacefully at her home December 29, 2020. She was born Neysa June McNeley on May 20,1928 in Des Moines to Glen Golden McNeley and Marjorie Haussman McNeley.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband of 68 years Warren Picklum, and brothers David and Jim McNeley. She is survived by her sister Joanne Middleton of Ben Lomond CA, children Roger Picklum (Terrie Schultz) of Oakland CA, and Sandra Molly Krause (Turk) of Cedar Falls, IA; grandchildren Devon and Laurel Picklum; step-children Adam and Noah Krause, Abigail Huettl, Alizah Maas; many nieces and nephews.

When she was a young girl growing up in Des Moines Neysa’s Aunt Katherine told her to never mind what people expect of girls, you can do what you want to do! She attributed her life-long love of science to her father, and received a bachelor’s degree in botany from Iowa State University in 1951, where she and Warren were briefly involved in efforts to integrate married student housing. They settled in Cedar Falls, where she later earned a teaching certificate from UNI, and enjoyed a long career as a high school science teacher.