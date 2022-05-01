 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neysa Ilene Klepfer

September 9, 1935-April 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Neysa Ilene Klepfer, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born on September 9, 1935, in Parkersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Alton Elliot and Allene Wilson. On June 28, 1953, Neysa married Marvin H. Klepfer. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Neysa is survived by three daughters: Leslie (David) Ott, Lynn (Scott) Blood, and Sara (John) Rohwedder; two half-brothers: Greg Elliot and Kelley Elliot; twelve grandchildren: Aaron, Christofer, Anne Marie, Claire, Joshua, Nonia, Jared, David, Mikel, Danelle, Julie Ilene, and Susan; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls at 7400 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Kaleidoscope program at the University of Northern Iowa. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.

