December 16, 1928-January 17, 2023
DYSART-Newton Charles Waggoner, of Dysart, passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2023. Newt was born December 16, 1928, in Urbana Township, Illinois, the son of James and Elsie (Fitch) Waggoner. He served in the Air Force from 1945 through 1949. Newt married his sweetheart, Nellie Kirby, in August 1949. They raised seven sons and a daughter and made their home, for the most part, in Rockford, Illinois area. He was employed at Continental Electric and then at the United States Postal Service in Rockford. After retirement, they moved to Chetek, Wisconsin for three years where Newt spent most days fishing. They wintered in Falcon Heights, Texas for many years and enjoyed meeting new friends and fishing in the warm weather. Then, they moved to Dysart in 1996 where they were members at Calvary Baptist Church. Nellie passed from cancer after 51 years of marriage, in 2000. Newt then married Anna Smith in 2002 and she passed in 2017.
Newt is survived by his children, Paul (Judith) of Billings, Montana, Charles (Beth) of Rockford, Illinois, John (Vicki) of Dysart, Iowa, Robert (Rhonda) of Winnebago, Illinois, David (Ann) of Laurel, Montana, James of Rockford, Illinois, Ruth (Patrick) Blauch of Roscoe, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Waggoner of Winnebago, Illinois; 29 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua and a son, Steven in December 2020.
A private family service and a Celebration of Life will be held in Rockford, Illinois at a later date.
Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, 707 Clark St, Dysart, Iowa. 319-476-7355. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
