PARKERSBURG-Neola “Pat” Van Hauen, age 90, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Mercy One in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkesburg and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
