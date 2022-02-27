Nels T. Beck

April 7, 1968-October 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Nels, son of David C. and Diana K.(Stokes) Beck, began his journey through life at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa on April 7, 1968.

During his life, he lived in Cedar Falls, Rota, Spain, Bremerton, Washington, Oceanside, California, Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, Chicago, Illinois, 29 Palms, California, Shakopee, Minnesota and Waterloo, Iowa.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1986. He served honorably attaining the rank of corporal and was discharged in 1991. He was stationed at MCRD San Diego, California, Marine Barracks Bremerton, Washington and Camp Pendleton, California. 1st Bn 4th Mar 1st MarDiv

He worked for the United States post Office for several years. He resided at his home in Waterloo.

He finished his journey October 22, 2021 at the Veteran’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, his brother Thomas Nels Beck, paternal grandparents Nels C. and Gladys (Finch) Beck and maternal grandparents Thomas A and Mary (Shaffenburg) Stokes. He is survived by his Father in Aplington, and brother David C. Beck Jr (wife Ellen) of Waterloo.

Condolences may be left at Dcbeck50604@gmail.com