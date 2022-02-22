 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelma F. Chase

OELWEIN-Nelma F. Chase, 95, of Oelwein, Iowa died Friday, February 18, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein.

Funeral: 10:30 A.M. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Oelwein.

Condolences may be sent to Nelma Chase Family 27785 S 4520 Road Afton, Oklahoma 74331.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

