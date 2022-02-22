OELWEIN-Nelma F. Chase, 95, of Oelwein, Iowa died Friday, February 18, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein.
Funeral: 10:30 A.M. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Oelwein.
Condolences may be sent to Nelma Chase Family 27785 S 4520 Road Afton, Oklahoma 74331.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.