Nellie Fay Taylor

October 21, 1936-April 9, 2022
She worked for Allen Hospital for 25 years. Nellie enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking/baking and attending church where she was a Sunday school teacher. She is preceded in death by her husband Wallace Taylor and children Darrell (Lynn), “Bub” Cleveland, and Kendall Taylor. Nellie is survived by her daughter Cheryl Taylor, daughter-in-law Cindy (Bub) Taylor and son Allen Taylor; grandchildren Adam, Kimberlee, Kaitlyn and Kyle (Ashley) Taylor. Her memorial service will be held April 28, 2022 at Celebration First Assembly of God in Waterloo, IA from 4-6 pm.
