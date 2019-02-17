Try 1 month for 99¢
Nekiylo D. Graves

Nekiylo D. Graves

(1991-2019)

WATERLOO -- Nekiylo D. Graves, 27, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Jan. 28, in Nevada.

He was born Sept. 13, 1991, in Waterloo, son of Wayne Smith and Eureka Graves.

He graduated from Expo Alternative High School in 2010 and also attended Hawkeye Community College. Nekiylo was employed at Kraft Heinz in Cedar Rapids.

Survived by: his mother, of Waterloo; his father of Rockwell City; his siblings, Shantrice Smith of Waterloo, Natoya M. Cole of Cedar Rapids, Nicqualyn “Nikki” (Robyn) R. Graves of Chicago, Antony (Shawn) T. Smith of Marshalltown, and Nathandus Steverson of Waterloo; two uncles, Michael (Hattie) Graves and Brian (Sebrenna) Graves; a host of paternal aunts and uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: his maternal grandmother, Emma Lee Hodge; and his paternal grandmother, Annie Smith.

Services: noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Greer Funeral Home and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Nekiylo was a generous, kind, and gentle soul who loved his family and friends. He was treasured and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Nekiylo D. Graves
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments