July 4, 1944-December 17, 2020

Neil G Goldhorn, 76, of Moravia, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo. He was born July 4, 1944, in Aplington, Iowa, son of Jake and Lorraine Goldhorn. Neil graduated from Aplington High School with the Class of 1962. Neil served in the United States Army and was a proud veteran. He was married to Nancy Bantz Goldhorn. Neil was employed at John Deere Company of Waterloo Iowa, where he retired after 40 years of service.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Lorraine, brother Tom; and spouse Nancy. He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Dan) Proctor of Webster City; her sons, Jordan (Lisa) Proctor of Cedar Falls; Taylor Proctor of Webster City; Trevor (Miriam) Proctor of Waterloo; Dakota Proctor of Cedar Falls; her daughter, M’Lin Proctor of Cedar Falls; his son Jeff (Veronica) Goldhorn of New Braunfels, Texas; his daughters, Ally and Sophia of New Braunfels; five great-grandchildren; and his brother Robert (Tammy) of Ankeny, Iowa.

A celebration of life for Neil will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Bickford Assisted Living of Cedar Falls.

Neil enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at his home and property in Moravia, Iowa. He had a close and small circle of friends with whom he enjoyed spending time. Above all else, Neil loved his family and creating memories with his children and grandchildren.