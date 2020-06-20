Nathan M. Featherston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Nathan Michael Featherston, 19, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 15, due to accidental drowning in the Mississippi River.

He was born June 15, 2001, in Spokane, Wash., son of Michael and Lisa Beasley Featherston. Nathan graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2019.

He worked at the Ansborough Pizza Hut.

Survivors: his parents; a brother, Jonathan Isaiah Featherston; maternal grandmother, Katy Reed, all of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Leslie Beasley of Tucson‚ Ariz.; four aunts, Donna Featherston‚ Huron‚ Ohio, Ann Crouse of Phoenix‚ Ariz., Lauretta (Dennis) Minnick‚ Terlton‚ Okla., and Eva (Gary) Schlichting of Traer; three uncles, Alan (Pam) Beasley of Post Falls‚ Idaho, Kurt (Jan) Borgwardt of Waterloo‚ and Eric Beasley‚ Washington; and many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Chase Justin Featherston; grandfather, Robert Gray Featherston; paternal grandmother, Haroldine Wolfe Sweatt; and uncle, Brad Featherston.

Services: 1 p.m. June 27, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service.