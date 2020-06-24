Nathan M. Featherston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(2001-2020)

WATERLOO -- Nathan Michael Featherston, 19, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 15, due to accidental drowning in the Mississippi River.

He was born June 15, 2001, in Spokane, Wash., son of Michael and Lisa Beasley Featherston. Nathan graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2019.

He worked at the Ansborough Pizza Hut. Nathan attended Prairie Lakes Church with his family.

Survivors: his parents of Waterloo; a brother, Jonathan Isaiah Featherston of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Katy Reed of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Leslie Beasley of Tucson‚ Ariz.; four aunts, Donna Featherston‚ Huron‚ Ohio, Ann Crouse of Phoenix‚ Ariz., Lauretta (Dennis) Minnick‚ Terlton‚ Okla., and Eva (Gary) Schlichting of Traer; three uncles, Alan (Pam) Beasley of Post Falls‚ Idaho, Kurt (Jan) Borgwardt of Waterloo‚ and Eric Beasley of Washington; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Chase Justin Featherston; grandfather, Robert Gray Featherston; paternal grandmother, Haroldine Wolfe Sweatt; an uncle, Brad Featherston; stepgrandfather, Donald Reed; and stepgrandmother, Billie Beasley.

He loved being a big brother and hanging out with friends. He built his first computer during his sophomore year in high school. He enjoyed playing video games specifically “P.C. games” and virtual reality systems.

