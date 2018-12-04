PARKERSBURG — Nathan Larry “Nate” Johnson, 76, of Parkersburg, formerly of Waverly, died at home Sunday, Dec. 2.
He was born March 5, 1942, in Greene, son of John and Tena (Meester) Johnson. On Aug. 26, 1962, he married Janice Thoms at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Nate graduated from Clarksville High School. He worked for Cleveland & Herman Furniture in Waverly, Kaiser-Corson Furniture in Waverly, Terex Crane in Waverly from 1970 to 1993, owned and operated Parkersburg Farm and Home Store from 1993 to 2003, and worked at Miller True Value in Waverly from 2003 until retiring in 2008.
Nate was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Jacqueline (Martin Henry IV) Duffy of Knoxville; a son, Jason (Barbara) Johnson of Parkersburg; three grandchildren, Martin “Ryan” Henry (Betsy) Duffy V of Pella, Nicole (Kendall) Kannegieter of Dike and Mike (Tessa) Nisius of Parkersburg; 11 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kaiten, Kamden, Kaeley, Karsen, Kaibree, Lily, Keagen, Hank, Kaselynn and Danny; two sisters, Betty Hamilton of Ankeny and Sally (Dale) Sawhill of Ankeny; a brother, Jerry (Marilyn) Johnson of Milaca, Minn.; and a special cousin, Kate Coffin of Kelly.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Wayne Hamilton; an uncle, Harold Meester; and an aunt, Ruth Meester.
Services: Nate has been cremated. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, from 4 to 6 p.m. A prayer service will follow at 6 p.m. Private family burial of cremains will be Thursday, Dec. 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Nate was a loving husband, father and grandfather; his family came before anything else in his life. His enjoyments included camping, restoring old cars and traveling. Nate and Janice went on 16 cruises together.
