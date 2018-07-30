OELWEIN — Nathan Dale Bly, 83, of Oelwein, died Thursday, July 26, at Oelwein Healthcare Center following an extended illness.
Nathan was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Oelwein to Howard and Nyna (Lickiss) Bly. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1952. On Oct. 9, 1955, he married Betty Nicholson.
Nathan spent his career in trucking.
Survived by: his children, Steve (Rene) Bly of Atlanta, Ga., Scott (Carolyn) Bly of Mooresville, N.C., and Richard (Jeanie) Bly of North Liberty; a sister Belva (Jim) Grell of Waverly; six grandchildren, Robert Nathan Bly, Megan Beth Bly, Tyler James Bly, Jessica Richelle Bly, Rhianna Lea Bly and Izabelle Abigail Bly; one great-grandson, Kyler Michael Bly; and a special friend, Doris Gruetzmacher and family of Oelwein.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Robert Bly.
Services: Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at First Methodist Church in Independence with a Masonic Service at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service to follow. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Nathan was a strong soul and very passionate Iowa Hawkeye fan and a lifetime member of the I Club. In addition, he was a proud (50 years plus) member of the Masonic Hebron Lodge of Oelwein.
