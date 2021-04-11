 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nathan Alan Hogancamp
0 entries

Nathan Alan Hogancamp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 30, 2021

Nathan Alan Hogancamp, 44, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Kansas City Hospice House. A memorial service will be held May 8 (11 am-2 pm) at Hickory Hills Park. Memorial contributions may be made to: University of Northern Iowa Foundation, Music Education Scholarship #213128.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News