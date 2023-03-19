August 25, 1963-February 19, 2023

WATERLOO-Natalie Joy Peterson, 59, of Waterloo, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 25, 1963, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Phillip and Joyce (Buls) Bloeser. She was baptized at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Denver, Iowa. She attended Denver and Waterloo Schools, graduating from Waterloo Central High School. She continued her education at Hawkeye Tech. She married Randy Peterson, later divorcing. She dedicated her working years to Kindercare, Goodwill, and Burger King.

Natalie was a sweet, kind person and a creative soul. She could make anything into a beautiful piece of art. She loved to decorate, enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and flowers. She loved to read, watch movies, and listen to music. She enjoyed time with family and friends and traveling to Colorado and Florida.

Survived by two sons, Joshua (Jessica Jones Watkins) Bloeser and Nathanial Bloeser, both of Waterloo; parents, Phillip and Joyce Bloeser of Waterloo and Sebring, FL; two sisters, Robin Bloeser of Waterloo and Dollie Sprague of Littleton, CO; nieces, Julie Bloeser and Lauren Sprague; nephew, Charlie Sprague; great nephew, Avery “Bella” Adame; great niece, Amber Adame; grandchildren, Marci Day, Josiah Ireland, Bryan, Faith, and Jordan Watkins; and special friend, Donnie Chapman.

Preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Natalie is now resting in peace surrounded by her angels.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family or to the family in care of Richardson Funeral Home (615 Main St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613).

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.