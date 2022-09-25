Natalie Alfsen Morgan
February 29, 1932-September 22, 2022
Natalie Alfsen Morgan, was born February 29, 1932, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Wilhelm and Elsie Handrup. She married Rex R. Morgan on June 12, 1954, in Cedar Falls. Together they raised their family around the world with Rex serving in the United States Coast Guard for 30 years. They were stationed in Juneau, Alaska; San Francisco, California; Troy, New York; Copenhagen, Denmark; London, England; Key West, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana and Cleveland, Ohio. After retirement, Natalie returned home to Cedar Falls with Rex where she lived for the remainder of her life. Wherever their travels took them Natalie worked as an executive assistant always embracing the latest technology, even though it was tough to have a career when moving every 2 to 4 years. Natalie was an avid card player and was a member of several bridge groups. She especially enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles with her grandchildren. Natalie died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home at the age of 90.
Survivors include her son, Brad Morgan and his wife Vicki; five grandchildren: Dayton Descant and his wife Rachael; Dana, Jill, Scott and Traci Morgan; one great grandchild: Dylan Descant; her sister, Viola Bruhn; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. Natalie was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Morgan; her daughter, Sheila (Don) Ogsbury; her brother, Hugo (Barb) Handrup; her sister, Cordell (Phil) Kofron; and her brother-in-law, Richard Bruhn.
Natalie's Funeral will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church (use entrance #7 off University Avenue) with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
