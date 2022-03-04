July 3, 1916-February 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Naomi S. Osborn Pollock, 105, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was born July 3, 1916 in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Orville and Weltha (Somerville) Osborn. Naomi attended school in New Hartford, Iowa and married Albert “Al” Pollock on June 3, 1939 in Waverly, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1993. Naomi was a baker for over 20 years at Peet Jr. High School in Cedar Falls. She was a member of Prairie Lakes Church, where she attended the Elderberries meetings.

Naomi is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Russell North) Beenken of Grundy Center, Iowa, Alberta (Warren) Hanneman of Cedar Falls, Sharon (Ron) McCampbell and Audrey (Perry) Wolfensperger, both of Mesa, Arizona, and Linda Mounce of Cedar Falls; 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 29 great great grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Donna) Osborn of Waverly and Dale (Carol Mae) Osborn of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Marge Osborn, of Cedar Falls, and special friend of family, Dick (Joann) Juhl, of Dike, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a grandson, Bryon Wolfensperger; a great great grandson, Emmett Hansen; four brothers, Jack (Betty) Osborn, Virgil Osborn, Leonard (Ann) Osborn and Earl (Bernita) Osborn; three sisters, Olive “Jane” (John) Morris, Lilly (Don) Patnode and Amy Osborn in infancy; three sons-in-law, Leon Hansen, Bob Mounce and Sonny Beenken; two sisters-in-law, Ann Osborn and Jan Osborn, and dear friend, Jerry Wildeboer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 2-4:00 pm Sunday, March 6, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.