Naomi F. Jensen

Naomi Jensen

(1923-2019)

WATERLOO — Naomi F. Jensen, 96, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, Dec. 29.

She was born Feb. 6, 1923, in Osage, daughter of Lee and Cora Koch Tucker. She married Ralph Ahlhelm on Feb. 2, 1941, in Dunkerton. They later divorced. Naomi married Wayne Peterson on July 2, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo. They later divorced. She married Jerald Jensen in February 1965 in Waterloo. They later divorced.

Naomi graduated from East High School and was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of the Eagles Club 764.

Survivors include: three sons, Dennis (Karen) Ahlhelm of Evansdale, Michael (Sharon) Ahlhelm of Linn Creek, Mo., and Timothy (Marilyn) Ahlhelm of Evansdale; three daughters, Nancy (Mike) Peterson Barrett and Diane Peterson, both of Waterloo, and Colleen (Edward) Peterson Jessen of Dunkerton; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, Ambrose McDermott; a brother, Dallas Tucker; and a son, Bryan Jensen.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff- Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation for one hour before services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Naomi enjoyed word searches and crossword puzzles, she was an avid reader, an exceptional seamstress, and could make a delicious home cooked meal out of very little. What she loved the most was being a grandmother enjoying every minute with her grandchildren.

