(1928-2019)
WAVERLY — Naoma McBride, 91, of Waverly, died at home Tuesday, April 23.
She was born Jan. 24, 1928, in Richland Township at her parents’ home, daughter of Otto and Laura (Bockhaus) Brase. On Oct. 11, 1947, she married John McBride at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Siegel. He died July 2, 2004.
Naoma received her education in Richland Township Country School in Chickasaw County. Naoma and John lived on a farm north of New Hampton on the same farm as John’s folks. In 1949, they moved to the Shirley farm in Bremer County and in March 1963, they moved to Naoma’s home place in Chickasaw County, rural Ionia. A few years later, the couple purchased the farm. She and John both worked for REC as meter readers, and she also helped John on the farm. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frederika, Frederika Senior Citizens and Douglas Township Women’s Club.
Survived by: a son, Roger (Linda) McBride of Humboldt; two daughters, Mary (Ted) Scheidel of Shell Rock and Judy (Keith) Zeigler of Robins; seven grandchildren, Carolyn Ollie (friend Stephen), Melissa (Aaron) Eilers, Kristopher (Heather) McBride, Caleb (Kyle) Scheidel, Kaitlin (Joseph) Hall, Dani (Pat) Kremer and Nicole (Mike) Flockhart; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Gary McBride at birth; a grandson, Levi Scheidel; a granddaughter, Megan Zeigler; and a brother, Elmer Brase.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, Frederika, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Naoma enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards and gardening where she and John would sell their produce at the Waverly Farmer’s Market, and was known for her homemade potato salad.
