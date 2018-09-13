CEDAR FALLS — Nanette “Nan” Sash, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Western Home Communities Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center.
She was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Carl and Doris (Perin) Thierman. She married David Sash on May 29, 1964, in Cedar Falls, and they later divorced.
Nan graduated from Teachers College High School in 1960 and attended Iowa State Teachers College. She was an administrative assistant in the math department at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, retiring in January 2007.
Survived by: two daughters, Karla (Randy) Blackford of Cedar Falls and Kelly Galano of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Kevin (MaryJo) Sash of La Porte City and Jason (Linda) Sash of Ankeny; and nine grandchildren, Megan and Dalton Blackford, Payton, Olivia and Rylee Sash, Nicholas, Mikayla, Isabelle and Anna Sash.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Private family services: will be held. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
