November 13,1963—August 28, 2023
GRUNDY CENTER—Nancy Witt, 59, of Grundy Center, passed away August 28, 2023, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Nancy was born November 13, 1963, to Warren and Julia (Hilbrant) Witt in Grundy Center.
A graduate of Grundy Center High School and University of Northern Iowa, Nancy had a career in communication, working for State Public Policy Group and SUMO. Nancy was Vice Chair of Iowa Civil Rights Commission and served on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Committee.
Nancy was a prolific reader and loved a good challenge of trivia. She enjoyed playing Jeopardy. Most of all, she enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She was grateful for the care and compassion of the staff at Creekside.
She is survived by brother Chris (Kay) Witt, bonus sisters Carol (Jim) Carroll, Malissa (Matt) Martin and Nieces, Alyssa Christopher, Hanna Christopher, and Cassidy Christopher.
She was preceded in death by parents Warren and Julia Witt.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 9, at Grundy Center Community Center, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a brief memorial service followed by lunch.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested consideration of a donation to Grundy Center Dollars for Scholars or the Grundy Center Library.
