(1935-2020)

WATERLOO — Nancy V. Orr, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Independence, died Friday, Jan. 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford J. and LaVelle C. Smith, and graduated in 1953 from Waterloo West High School.

She married J. Richard Orr on Aug. 26, 1955, at Waterloo Gospel Hall; he died March 8, 2013.

Nancy was a day-care provider for a number of years and a homemaker in her own home. She attended Waterloo Gospel Hall and was born again Aug. 19, 1951.

Survivors: a son, John (Beth) Orr of East Troy‚ Wis.; two daughters, Julie (David) Harbaugh of Waterloo, and Becky (Butch) Peyton of Independence; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Sillekens of Helden, Nederlands; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Rod) Kampman of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Cindy Orr.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with a 2 p.m. burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

