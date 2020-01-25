Nancy V. Orr
0 entries

Nancy V. Orr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy Orr

Nancy Orr

(1935-2020)

WATERLOO — Nancy V. Orr, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Independence, died Friday, Jan. 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford J. and LaVelle C. Smith, and graduated in 1953 from Waterloo West High School.

She married J. Richard Orr on Aug. 26, 1955, at Waterloo Gospel Hall; he died March 8, 2013.

Nancy was a day-care provider for a number of years and a homemaker in her own home. She attended Waterloo Gospel Hall and was born again Aug. 19, 1951.

Survivors: a son, John (Beth) Orr of East Troy‚ Wis.; two daughters, Julie (David) Harbaugh of Waterloo, and Becky (Butch) Peyton of Independence; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Sillekens of Helden, Nederlands; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Rod) Kampman of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Cindy Orr.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with a 2 p.m. burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Orr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News