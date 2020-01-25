(1935-2020)
WATERLOO — Nancy V. Orr, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Independence, died Friday, Jan. 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford J. and LaVelle C. Smith, and graduated in 1953 from Waterloo West High School.
She married J. Richard Orr on Aug. 26, 1955, at Waterloo Gospel Hall; he died March 8, 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
Nancy was a day-care provider for a number of years and a homemaker in her own home. She attended Waterloo Gospel Hall and was born again Aug. 19, 1951.
Survivors: a son, John (Beth) Orr of East Troy‚ Wis.; two daughters, Julie (David) Harbaugh of Waterloo, and Becky (Butch) Peyton of Independence; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Sillekens of Helden, Nederlands; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Rod) Kampman of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Cindy Orr.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with a 2 p.m. burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.