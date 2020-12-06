WATERLOO – Nancy Unger, 82, of Waterloo, died November 13, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. She was born September 25, 1938 in Waterloo. Nancy graduated from West Waterloo High School. Her family owned and operated Unger Auto Parts in Waterloo for many years.
Survivors include: special friend, Sharon Burke of Waterloo.
Services were November 21, 2020 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Waterloo Cemetery.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
