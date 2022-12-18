March 30, 1936-December 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Nancy Showers, 86, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living.

Nancy was born on March 30, 1936, in Des Moines, daughter of Russell and Gladys Roach Stifel and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954.

She married Stephen A. Showers on April 5, 1975, in Waterloo; he died May 3, 2016.

Nancy worked for 16 years in the business office at Northwestern Bell in Des Moines and Waterloo. The rest of her career was being a community volunteer for 48 years with 23 of those at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo. Nancy and Stephen were named the 1995 Waterloo Chamber Citizens of the Year.

She was a member of Hope City Church.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Sharon (Gerald) Stifel Wilcox of Norwalk; many nieces and nephews; and stepchildren, Suzy (Joel) Willemssen of Fairfax Station, VA, Robert S. (Donna) Showers of Bloomington, MN and David D. Showers of Waterloo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Donald R. Stifel; and sister, Ila May Stifel Hay.

Family graveside services will be held later at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to American Legion Becker-Chapman Post #138.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, (319) A233-6138. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.