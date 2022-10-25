July 16, 1933-October 20, 2022

VINTON-Nancy Rae Abbott, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton.

Nancy was born on July 16, 1933 in Vinton, one of 11 children of Arnold and Elsie (Brown) Abbott. Nancy had a loving, childlike personality. She loved Elvis, and collected and named many baby dolls. She also enjoyed watching westerns on T.V.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers, Earl, Dean, Larry, Dale and Donald Abbott; and 4 sisters, Ila Rae Derifield, Delores Gille, Iris Walters, Lois Hanson, and Iva Lea Vance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart for the loving care they extended to Nancy over the past 18 years.