CEDAR FALLS -- Nancy Peabody Newell, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 20, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born April 6, 1932, in Seattle, daughter of Enoch and Dorothy (Stott) Peabody. She married Dr. Richard Newell on March 20, 1954, in Seattle. He died Oct. 9, 2007.
She graduated from Holy Names High School in Seattle and attended the University of Seattle. She was a freelance writer, author and homemaker throughout her adult life.
Survived by: three daughters, Victoria Newell of Cedar Falls, Doré Newell (Craig Koebler) of Mahwah, N.J., and Noel (Jerry) Newell-Andriff of Maple Falls, Wash.; four grandchildren, Alex Williams, Zac (Lisa) Williams, Sean Martini and Jeremy Ruehlemann; two brothers, Dick Peabody Jr. and Alex Peabody, both of Seattle; and a sponsored son, Tashi Tserin of India.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Katherine Peabody; and three sisters-in-law, Sally Maider, Billie Peabody and Yvonne Peabody.
Services: Family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Nancy's house (1617 Hacienda Court, Cedar Falls). Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
She met the Dalai Lama, twice; hiked the Himalayas, and swam the Indian Ocean. Here in Cedar Falls, she advocated for women and was a vocal force for human rights. She loved the arts, music and most of all, her cigarettes and scotch. She will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.