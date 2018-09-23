Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nancy Peabody Newell

CEDAR FALLS  --  Nancy Peabody Newell, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 20, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born April 6, 1932, in Seattle, daughter of Enoch and Dorothy (Stott) Peabody. She married Dr. Richard Newell on March 20, 1954, in Seattle. He died Oct.  9, 2007.

She graduated from Holy Names High School in Seattle and attended the University of Seattle. She was a freelance writer, author and homemaker throughout her adult life.

Survived by: three daughters, Victoria Newell of Cedar Falls, Doré Newell (Craig Koebler) of Mahwah, N.J., and Noel (Jerry) Newell-Andriff of Maple Falls, Wash.; four grandchildren, Alex Williams, Zac (Lisa) Williams, Sean Martini  and Jeremy Ruehlemann; two brothers, Dick Peabody Jr. and Alex Peabody, both of Seattle; and a sponsored son, Tashi Tserin of India.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Katherine Peabody; and three sisters-in-law, Sally Maider, Billie Peabody and Yvonne Peabody.

Services: Family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Nancy's house (1617 Hacienda Court, Cedar Falls). Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

She met the Dalai Lama, twice; hiked the Himalayas, and swam the Indian Ocean. Here in Cedar Falls, she advocated for women and was a vocal force for human rights. She loved the arts, music and most of all, her cigarettes and scotch. She will be greatly missed.

