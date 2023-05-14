October 20, 1945- May 10, 2023

RAYMOND-Nancy Marie Frost, 77, of Raymond, passed away Wednesday, May 10, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 20, 1945 in Waterloo, the daughter of Michael “Jack” and Gladys Dooley Hummel. She graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1963. Nancy met Donald J. Frost on April Fool’s Day, they were engaged the next month and married on September 12, 1964, in Jesup. They knew a “sure thing” right away.

Nancy was a tax practitioner-Enrolled Agent for 33 years. She owned and operated Frost Tax, but sold it in 1998. Nancy realized she missed her clients, so she opened Ideal Tax and continued to do what she loved by serving clients. She was on the Board of Directors Iowa Chapter for the National Association of Tax Preparers.

Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She was loved by anyone who ever met her. She enjoyed baking, gardening and canning, and enjoyed teaching her children these life-skills as well. Most importantly, Nancy loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them in all their activities and sporting events.

Survivors include: her husband; four sons, Gerald (Jenifer) Frost of Evansdale, Daniel (Ronda) Frost of Carlisle, Scott (Andi) Frost of West Des Moines and Timothy (Bridgett) Frost of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a daughter, Michelle Frost of Tama; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gary (Penny) Hummel of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and her sister, Wanda McNabb also of Ariz.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Allen (Rita) Hummel; three sisters, Gloria Hummel, Janece (Lee) Mohler and Karen Sivola.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Gilbertville.

Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or UnityPoint Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.