Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

December 25, 1944-May 27, 2023

Nancy Mae Wallbaum, loving wife, cherished mother, and adored grandma was called home on May 27, 2023, to rest in the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Nancy was born on December 25, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa to Forest and Bertha Anderson. The fifth born of six siblings, she is survived by Jerald Anderson (PA) and Kathy Hicks (CA). She was reunited with her remaining siblings who preceded her in death: Donald Anderson (Waterloo) Joyce Brayman (FL) and Luanne Patterson (MN). Her siblings provided her with nieces and nephews she loved with great affection. She loved family and held those connections dear.

After graduating from East High school in 1963, she worked at Sears in Miami, Florida. Some of her other jobs included working with a local CPA and several years at Midwest Federal Employee Credit Union. She enjoyed volunteering in many activities at her church, including teaching in the CCD programs. Nancy also volunteered at local hospitals and participated in reading programs for elementary children in the area. She was a dedicated homemaker, and her family are the blessed recipients of her gifts and sacrifice. Her children grew to call her the most beloved of friends.

Nancy was married to the love of her life Dave for 58 years. Together they raised two children, Brett (Lacey)Wallbaum and Renee (Jerry) Wallbaum Johnson and welcomed three grandsons; Cody and twins Cole and Cade. Dave and Nancy made a wonderful life together, including loads of love, faith, home cooked meals, a few arguments, laughter, vacations, and memories to last forever. Nancy’s legacy was the faith in God she shared and grew within her family and community. She took great joy in the fellowship of her Blessed Sacrament Bible study group and parish for many years. These faith filled friendships sustained her through life’s difficulties including her own medical odyssey. Her family would like to offer special thanks and love to her kidney donor and dear friend Donna Burton. We are forever grateful for the bonus years we have had because of her generous gift. While we grieve the loss of her from our daily lives, we rejoice in knowing we will see her again.

“Her children arise and call her blessed: Her husband also, and he praises her.” Proverbs 31:28

“For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed to us.” Romans 8:18