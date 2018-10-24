WATERLOO — Nancy Marie Ceradsky, 81, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Paul and Ella Clark White. She married DeWayne Ceradsky on July 7, 1973, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.
Nancy received a degree in 1984 and became the office manager at Waterloo Boiler, where she retired. She was a volunteer at Covenant Medical Center for 20 years and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson and Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Nancy worked at Chamberlains and Carnation, both in Waterloo.
Survivors include: her husband; two daughters, Lynette (Russell) Hartman of LaPorte City and Kimberly (Scott) Anderson of Marshalltown; four grandchildren, Nathan Hartman, Jacob Hartman, Melissa (Lebon) Mulangaliro and Sarah Marsh; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey Hartman and Jubilee Mulangaliro.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Marla Davison; and a brother, Bob White.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.