WATERLOO — Nancy Marie Ceradsky, 81, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Paul and Ella Clark White. She married DeWayne Ceradsky on July 7, 1973, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.

Nancy received a degree in 1984 and became the office manager at Waterloo Boiler, where she retired. She was a volunteer at Covenant Medical Center for 20 years and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson and Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Nancy worked at Chamberlains and Carnation, both in Waterloo.

Survivors include: her husband; two daughters, Lynette (Russell) Hartman of LaPorte City and Kimberly (Scott) Anderson of Marshalltown; four grandchildren, Nathan Hartman, Jacob Hartman, Melissa (Lebon) Mulangaliro and Sarah Marsh; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey Hartman and Jubilee Mulangaliro.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Marla Davison; and a brother, Bob White.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

