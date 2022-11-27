Nancy Louise Gutknecht

October 16, 1934-October 20, 2022
Nancy was born to Helen (Hartman) Nielsen and Louis C. Nielsen on October 16, 1934 in Brandon, Iowa. She spent her early life in Brandon, Waterloo, and Viola, Iowa. After graduation from Viola High School, Nancy began her varied work career in Waterloo. She was a secretary, bookkeeper, computer operator, nurse, business owner, receptionist, and tour guide. Nancy and Richard Gutknecht married on September 5, 1954 and made their home in Hudson for fifty years. They retired to Cedar Falls, living there until Richard’s death in January 2022. Nancy moved to Mill Pond in Ankeny and passed away there October 20, 2022.
Nancy is survived by siblings, Richard (Karla) Nielsen, Tampa, Florida, Lois (Karl) Jess, Anamosa, and Warren (Marcia) Nielsen, Maxwell and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, and husband, Richard.
A graveside service for Nancy and Richard will be held at the Hudson Cemetery, November 28, 2022 at 11AM, followed by lunch at the Hudson AmVets Hall.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.