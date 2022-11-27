Nancy Louise Gutknecht

Nancy was born to Helen (Hartman) Nielsen and Louis C. Nielsen on October 16, 1934 in Brandon, Iowa. She spent her early life in Brandon, Waterloo, and Viola, Iowa. After graduation from Viola High School, Nancy began her varied work career in Waterloo. She was a secretary, bookkeeper, computer operator, nurse, business owner, receptionist, and tour guide. Nancy and Richard Gutknecht married on September 5, 1954 and made their home in Hudson for fifty years. They retired to Cedar Falls, living there until Richard’s death in January 2022. Nancy moved to Mill Pond in Ankeny and passed away there October 20, 2022.