June 12, 1949-February 6, 2023

Nancy Lee Stoll Slife, 73, of Des Moines, IA and formerly of Iowa Falls, IA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 6, 2023, after living with cancer for a long time. Her daughter and loved ones were by her side. A beloved mom, grandma, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, Nancy will be dearly missed.

Nancy was born on June 12, 1949, in Ames, IA, to her loving parents Jerrold M. and Betty A. (Johnson) Stoll. She joined brother Steven and sister Susan and later would become big sister to Carolyn, Marsha, and Beverly. When Nancy was eight, her family moved from Gilbert, IA to an acreage north of Huxley, IA with a timber where she discovered spring wildflowers; nature brought Nancy great joy her entire life. Her love of the natural world was instilled in all who knew her, including her students throughout her career as a biology instructor and lead professor of the Conservation Technology program at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls.

Nancy earned her Associate of Arts degree as a nontraditional student at ECC before transferring to the University of Northern Iowa to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Natural History Interpretation. She served Hardin County as a naturalist for five years at Calkins Nature Area while working part-time as an adjunct biology instructor at ECC before returning to UNI to pursue her Master of Science degree in Biology.

Her family, friends, and her former students will remember her devotion, sense of wonder, and passion for learning and experiencing life. She made everything special.

Nancy’s greatest joy was being a mother to Leslie, mother-in-law to Kyle, and grandmother to Ethan. Ethan Michael was the light of her life, and after her retirement in 2019, Nancy moved to Des Moines to be closer to them. In her retirement, Nancy had more time for birdwatching, gardening, and getting to have cherished moments with Ethan. Nancy enjoyed exploring prairies, marshes, and woodlands. She had a tremendous appreciation of music. Nancy would become fully absorbed in the beauty of every note.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Leslie (Kyle) DeBrower and grandson, Ethan of Pleasant Hill, IA; sister, Carol (Michael) Carpenter of New Carlisle, OH; sister, Marsha (Mark) Stoll Kenney of Ames, IA; sister, Beverly (Robert) Cue of Waverly, IA; many dear nieces and nephews and their families; and her longtime companion, Tom Schilke of Waterloo, IA.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven Stoll; sister-in-law, Linda Stoll; sister, Susan Evans; and brother-in-law, Jim Evans.

When the prairie that Nancy restored with her brother is in bloom this summer, her family will have a private celebration of her life. Inurnment will be at Bethany Cemetery in Kelley, IA.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care Nancy received from the nurses and staff at Kavanagh House; Dr. Harichand and her team at Mission Cancer + Blood; and Dr. Schroeder, his team, and oncology nurse navigator Angela Dotson at John Stoddard Cancer Center.

“There are some who can live without wild things and some who cannot.”

—conservationist Aldo Leopold, from A Sand County Almanac

