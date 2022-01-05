Nancy Lee Schrag, 83, died peacefully in Settlers’ Ridge Care facility in Celina, Texas. She died of natural causes on December 20, 2021. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on December 9, 1938, to Irene (Masterpole) Schrag and Howard Schrag. She is survived by three brothers, Phillip (Dallas, Texas), Jon (San Diego, California) and Dennis (Wesley Chapel, Florida).