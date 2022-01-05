 Skip to main content
Nancy Lee Schrag

December 9, 1938-December 20, 2021

Nancy Lee Schrag, 83, died peacefully in Settlers’ Ridge Care facility in Celina, Texas. She died of natural causes on December 20, 2021. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on December 9, 1938, to Irene (Masterpole) Schrag and Howard Schrag. She is survived by three brothers, Phillip (Dallas, Texas), Jon (San Diego, California) and Dennis (Wesley Chapel, Florida).

She attended Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a student at Clark (Women) College, Dubuque, Iowa.

