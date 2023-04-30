November 2, 1944-April 19, 2023

Nancy Lee (Nielson) McCullough, 78, was born in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Nielson and Dorothy (Kenney) Nielson. She graduated from East High School in Sioux City in 1962. She lived in Waterloo and Cedar Falls after college.

Nancy graduated from Iowa State Teacher’s College (UNI) in 1966. She taught elementary and middle school English for over 25 years. She was on the board of the National Education Association (NEA), involved in teacher negotiations. Nancy received her master’s degree in education in 1988. After retirement, she taught English at Hawkeye Tech. She had a candle and soap business, Scentimentals, at the Cedar Falls Farmer’s Market.

Nancy was active in charities and volunteer organizations, including the Multiple Sclerosis Society. In later years, she volunteered with and was secretary at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. She also volunteered as an archivist with the Cedar Falls Historical Society.

Nancy enjoyed spending time in Florida and Minnesota, and with her grandsons, who were her favorite things in the world. She enjoyed genealogy, photography, quilting, crafts, decorating, gardening, reading, travel and scrapbooking.

Nancy passed away on April 19, 2023 in Des Moines after surgery recovery and complications from Covid and pneumonia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Nielson. She is survived by her husband, Robert McCullough of Cedar Falls, and two children Nicole (George) Behrens of Springfield, Virginia and Andrea (George) Poe of Des Moines, Iowa, as well as her first husband, Warren Mason George, also of Cedar Falls. Nancy has four grandsons: Chase and William Behrens, and Adam and Benjamin Poe. She is also survived by two sisters: Jean (Nielson) Muston of Sioux City, Iowa, and Ann (Nielson) Thompson of Puyallup, Washington.

Memorials and arrangements may be directed to Robert McCullough, 4309 McCallum Court, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Donations can also be made to the COPD Foundation.

A Celebration of Life memorial event will be held at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club on Saturday, July 8 from 2-6 p.m. at 304 Clay Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa.