(1953-2020)
WATERLOO – Nancy Lee Harris Sanders was born on December 2, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the oldest of Joe and Georgia (Holmes) Harris.
Nancy was a Teacher at Tri-County Head Start. She started as a Teacher’s Aide and retired as a Head Teacher.
She is survived by three daughters, Shanee Harris, ShaLanda Harris of Waterloo and Shawneequa Griffin (Terrell) of Konawa, Oklahoma; one son, Bruce Sanders of Waterloo; two sisters, Jolene Harper (Donald) of Davenport and Lenora Jenkins (Rufus) of Waterloo; three brothers, Rodell Harris, Michael Johnson (Stephanie) of Waterloo and Van Harris (Kathy) of Davenport; six grandchildren, five grand dogs, three great-grandchildren with a new great-grandkid expected in December; and one long-time special friend, Phelton Fritz¬patrick, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter; two brothers, O.Z. Hunt and Richard Hunt; and one sister, Vicki Aldridge.
Nancy enjoyed reading her books, doing crossword puzzles and listening to gospel music.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 732 Quincy Street, where they will receive friends.
Funeral Service Visitation will be Thursday, October 22nd from 4-6 pm at Sanders Funeral Service, 1701 E. 4th Street.
