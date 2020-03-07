Nancy L. Mitchell
0 entries

Nancy L. Mitchell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy L. Mitchell

Nancy L. Mitchell

Nancy Lorraine Mitchell, 75 of Jesup, died Sunday March 1, at MercyOne Medical Center.

Survivors: her children, a sister, and two brothers.

Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, a granddaughter and 3 brothers.

Celebration of Life: March 28, Noon-3:00 pm at Pepper's Grill and Sports Pub in Cedar Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News