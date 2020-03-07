Nancy L. Mitchell

Nancy Lorraine Mitchell, 75 of Jesup, died Sunday March 1, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Survivors: her children, a sister, and two brothers.
Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, a granddaughter and 3 brothers.
Celebration of Life: March 28, Noon-3:00 pm at Pepper's Grill and Sports Pub in Cedar Falls.
