{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy L. Lichty

Nancy Lichty

(1936-2019)

LA PORTE CITY — Nancy Lee Lichty, 83, of La Porte City, died Thursday, April 4, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

She was born March 5, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Herbert M. Krantz and Esther M. Sackett Burbank. She married Charles “Gary” Lichty on Sept. 24, 1955, at Grace Brethren Church in Waterloo; he died Jan. 31, 2018.

She graduated from Orange Township High School in 1953. She worked for Morris Printing, and farmed with her husband. Nancy also volunteered at Cedar Valley Hospice for many years.

Survived by: her sons, Gregory (Vicki) Lichty of Lime Springs‚ Bradford (Karen) Lichty of Cedar Rapids‚ Timothy (Kathy) Lichty of Lime Springs and Michael (Kimberly) Lichty of La Porte City; two sisters, Bonnie (Lee) Nichols of La Porte City and Patricia (Marty) Dickey of Waterloo‚ 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Lacy Lichty; and a sister, Mary (Don) Sawyer.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Grace Fellowship Church, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, April 7, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, and for an hour before services Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Gideons International or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Nancy L. Lichty
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments