Nancy L. Lichty

(1936-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Nancy Lee Lichty, 83, of La Porte City, died Thursday, April 4, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
She was born March 5, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Herbert M. Krantz and Esther M. Sackett Burbank. She married Charles “Gary” Lichty on Sept. 24, 1955, at Grace Brethren Church in Waterloo; he died Jan. 31, 2018.
She graduated from Orange Township High School in 1953. She worked for Morris Printing, and farmed with her husband. Nancy also volunteered at Cedar Valley Hospice for many years.
Survived by: her sons, Gregory (Vicki) Lichty of Lime Springs‚ Bradford (Karen) Lichty of Cedar Rapids‚ Timothy (Kathy) Lichty of Lime Springs and Michael (Kimberly) Lichty of La Porte City; two sisters, Bonnie (Lee) Nichols of La Porte City and Patricia (Marty) Dickey of Waterloo‚ 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Lacy Lichty; and a sister, Mary (Don) Sawyer.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Grace Fellowship Church, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, April 7, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, and for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Gideons International or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.