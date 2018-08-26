Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Nancy K. Lemons, 89, of Cedar Falls, died June 30 at Martin Health Center.

She was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Johnstown, Pa., daughter of Donald and Hazel (Heacock) Knipe. She married David Lemons on June 12, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkinsburg, Pa.

Nancy graduated from Johnstown Westmont High School and Cornell University at Ithaca, N.Y., in 1949. She then worked as Teen Program director at YWCAs in Westfield, N.Y., and Rockford, Ill.

Survived by: her husband; two sons, Mark (Marsha) of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Bruce of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Elaine of Honolulu, Hawaii; three grandchildren; and a brother, David (Susan Stevens) Knipe of Lynchburg, Va.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Family will receive friends at a luncheon after the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Black Hawk County.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Nancy and David lived in Rockford, Ill., Edgewood, Md., Kalamazoo, Mich., Tulsa, Okla., and came to Cedar Falls in 1960. She loved classical music; played piano from youth, played oboe in the Johnstown Orchestra, and sang in vocal groups. Lap swimming was a satisfying regular activity.

