January 6, 1941-August 8, 2021

Nancy Jo Henderson (80), of Waterloo, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 8, 2021. She was born January 6, 1941, in Waterloo, the daughter of Joseph and Alice (Vederstrom) Knipp. She married Gerald (Jerry) Henderson on April 15, 1961 in Waterloo. Nancy devoted over 37 years of her life driving a school bus for the Waterloo School System, retiring in 2013.

She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes, going out to eat and playing cards with friends, going to the casino, but most importantly spending time with family. She loved decorating for every holiday. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandma.

Survived by 3 daughters Kristy (Ken) Ruddy of Waterloo, Deborah Smock of Cedar Falls, and Lynnette Henderson of Des Moines and a son Mark Henderson of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren, Megan Johnson (Shannon), Makenzie Ruddy, Brody Smock (Leslie), Shelby Smock (Addam) and Bryton Brollier and Kiara Brollier; 10 great grandchildren, Stephanie, Tommy, Jack, Wade, Clay, Carter, Dawson, Layla, Livvy, and McKenna; and the sister she never had Linda Dilley. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her mother and father in law.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. A visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, with a service on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.